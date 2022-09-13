A46 Lancaster Bomber sculpture needs extra £200k to be ready

Further funding of £200,000 is needed to complete the full-size art installation of a Lancaster Bomber Sculpture just off the A46 in Norton Disney.

The Bomber County Gateway Trust’s ‘On Freedom’s Wings’ project was put on hold in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, but resumed three months ago and more steel is now needed to finish the construction of the frame of the aircraft, which is being done by Timmins Engineering.

Once finished, the 26-metre long sculpture will be 29 metres in height and have a wingspan of 31m, making it 9m taller than the Angel of the North.

The sculpture will be angled at 45 degrees so, not only will it be a great view from the road, but it will also look as if it’s making a final approach at RAF Swinderby.

Ken Sadler, Chairman of The Bomber County Gateway Trust, told The Lincolnite that he hopes they will be able to erect the structural frame of the sculpture next year. The exact completion date for the full project is not yet known.

The Trust has so far raised £175,000, but around £450,000 worth of work has been done thanks to companies giving their time, resources and expertise either, for free or a reduced cost.

The project has, however, had to contend with delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and also, more recently, the price of steel rising by around 250%.

He believes the sculpture will be better than the Angel of the North. He said: “The Angel of the North is just abstract, but this is a representation of something tangible that represents the people of the county.”

A pathway will be created once the project is complete so that people walk through and admire the sculpture from close up.

At the initial groundbreaking event in 2018, eight war veterans were present. Only two are still alive: Sqn Ldr George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, and 98-year-old Harry Parkins who was a Lancaster flight engineer at RAF East Kirkby in the 1940s.

Harry told The Lincolnite: “It will give a good memory for the youngsters of today and makes me feel proud.”

Jonathan Hammond, of Hammond Property Services who are part of the project’s fundraising group, said: “I can’t wait for the unveiling ceremony, but to get there this is the hardest part now. Now the stanchions are in place, hopefully the public can see we are over halfway through the project.”

The project has even had backing from Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Peter Jones who has been invited to the official unveiling once the project is complete.

He also said that auctioneer and television personality Charles Hanson will be putting items into a memorabilia auction on October 14, with proceeds going towards the project.

Councillor Lance Pennell, Ward Member for Waddington West, was a former RAF pilot with the Vulcans at RAF Waddington between 1974 and 2011. He said: “It’s a wonderful statement as you enter North Kesteven and Lincolnshire and I am looking forward to seeing its completion. I think it will complement the Bomber Command Memorial.”

Also present at Tuesday’s event were Tim Strawson, High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, and his wife Kerry.

He said: “I think it’s a great way of welcoming people to Lincolnshire and showing them some of our history, which is Bomber county. We are very proud of this, and so many people gave their lives in the war to protect us and we should celebrate that and never forget.”

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said: “In line with the District Council’s active promotion of North Kesteven’s extensive and unique aviation heritage, the District Council contributed £10,000 to the project in 2018, at the same time as giving financial support to a further project at Metheringham Airfield.

“This project will provide a very visible gateway sculpture at the entrance to North Kesteven and Lincolnshire which will serve as a lasting remembrance of the area’s vital role in the pursuit of freedom during the Second World War and ongoing through the continued presence of active RAF bases.”

See the rest of our gallery below: