BBC Make A Difference Awards recognising amazing people in Lincolnshire

A big well done to everyone!

Lincoln actor Colin McFarlane was among a panel of judges who chose the outstanding candidates who were recognised at the BBC’s Make A Difference Awards in Lincolnshire.

The awards are a chance to say “thank you” and show recognition and appreciation for people who love to make life better for others.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges including The Lincolnite Managing Editor Daniel Ionescu, and awards were given across multiple categories across each local BBC radio station, with BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s ceremony held during the evening of Thursday, September 22.

Actor Colin McFarlane said it was a “truly humbling and extraordinary evening”.