BBC Make A Difference Awards recognising amazing people in Lincolnshire
A big well done to everyone!
Lincoln actor Colin McFarlane was among a panel of judges who chose the outstanding candidates who were recognised at the BBC’s Make A Difference Awards in Lincolnshire.
The awards are a chance to say “thank you” and show recognition and appreciation for people who love to make life better for others.
Winners were selected by a panel of judges including The Lincolnite Managing Editor Daniel Ionescu, and awards were given across multiple categories across each local BBC radio station, with BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s ceremony held during the evening of Thursday, September 22.
Actor Colin McFarlane said it was a “truly humbling and extraordinary evening”.
⭐️What a fun night at #BBCMakeADifference awards with @BBCRadioLincs ‘s@seandunderdale meeting some very worthy winners. Unsung heroes doing very special things 4 the community⭐️👏🏽
Yes I tried to take a selfie & it turned into this video clip,remember Sean,it’s “YOUR BBC”!😂… https://t.co/IDyVA6TWov pic.twitter.com/0t29mlDllm
— Colin McFarlane🙏🏽🇺🇦 (@colinmcfarlane) September 23, 2022
Next up it's the Community Award – and it goes to @Brdfishermen_uk #BBCMakeADifference
📻Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7aB8y pic.twitter.com/v3ImcVNCO9
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
Congratulations to Charlotte Owen who takes the Fundraiser Award.#BBCMakeADifference
Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7aB8y pic.twitter.com/iL5pkuq2S4
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
Daphne Sutton-Palmer is our winner of the Carer Award.#BBCMakeADifference
📻Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7aB8y pic.twitter.com/s6P6gMW2kA
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
The Great Neighbour Award goes to the Sincil Bank Litter Pick and River Care Group #BBCMakeADifference
📻Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7aB8y pic.twitter.com/zspYimQXm4
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
Our Key Worker Award winner is Sean Band from @LincsFireRescue#BBCMakeADifference
📻Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7b8Y6 pic.twitter.com/GXeLU0qAQh
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
The Environmental Award goes to Charles Boardman.#BBCMakeADifference
📻Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7aB8y pic.twitter.com/QpfysA9iKh
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
Our final award of the night is the Together Award – and it's @LPFTNHS children's mental health support team who are the winners.#BBCMakeADifference
📻Hear more on Friday's Breakfast Show – listen live 6-10am or catch-up later here:https://t.co/h3T8Z7aB8y pic.twitter.com/QtewDFSZ7d
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 22, 2022
Congratulations to all of our award winners and nominees for the #BBCMakeADifferenceAwards! 💫
Here are just a few of the amazing people making a difference in Lincolnshire 👇 pic.twitter.com/d6L4rAhsTs
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) September 23, 2022