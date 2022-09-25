2 seconds ago

Lincolnshire 19th century hunting lodge turned family home listed for over £1.2m

Adapted to modern living, but still plenty of nods to its history
The Limes in Baumber near Horncastle fetches a £1.2 million price tag. | Photo: Purplebricks

A family home with sweeping countryside views, plus plenty of heritage as a former hunting lodge in the 19th century, has been listed on the housing market for more than £1 million.

The property is located in the small village of Baumber, around four miles outside of Horncastle, and has been listed by estate agents Purplebricks at a guide price in the region of £1.2 million. See the full listing here.

For that price you get a stunning five-bedroom private countryside family home, with far reaching views, a range of outbuildings, plus walled gardens and grounds spread across more than four acres.

Beautiful green scenery. | Photo: Purplebricks

The Limes was built as a hunting lodge in 1870, and has been updated to support modern living aspects, while also retaining vintage Victorian features – including high ceilings and large window space.

Versatile rooms mean the ground floor dining room can also be a sixth bedroom, the cloakroom could be a music room, and the large kitchen/family room offers more than enough space for entertaining guests.

Let’s take a closer look:

The reception hallway offers access upstairs or to several downstairs rooms. | Photo: Purplebricks

The kitchen breakfast room is 35′ x 22′, allowing ample space for guests. | Photo: Purplebricks

Traditional fireplaces maintain the heritage of the building. | Photo: Purplebricks

The kitchen area forms the central room of the house. | Photo: Purplebricks

| Photo: Purplebricks

A bright main lounge with seating facing another traditional fireplace. | Photo: Purplebricks

There are multiple lounge areas across the property. | Photo: Purplebricks

| Photo: Purplebricks

A very handy utility room to keep appliances such as washing machines and tumble dryers out the way. | Photo: Purplebricks

The master bedroom is very spacious with room for a comfy seating area. | Photo: Purplebricks

In fact, each of the bedrooms are blessed with the benefit of space. | Photo: Purplebricks

There are five bathrooms for you at The Limes. | Photo: Purplebricks

Downstairs offers a shower room, while the bathtubs are upstairs. | Photo: Purplebricks

| Photo: Purplebricks

| Photo: Purplebricks