Beautiful miniature houses from Grantham seek new home with help from council

The council is helping with the crafting legacy

A Grantham family has turned to South Kesteven District Council for help with an unusual property legacy – three miniature houses.

Will Garnett, who lived in Acorn Close, spent his retirement painstakingly creating perfectly proportioned small-scale houses, with his wife Betty helping with internal furnishings.

Following Will’s death and Betty’s recent move to into care, their daughter Wendy and son Chris were left with the challenge of passing on his collection.

They contacted Peter Harrison, Environment Protection Officer with SKDC, who had shopped for Betty during the Covid lockdown as both Wendy and Chris live a distance from Grantham.

“Peter was amazing”, said Wendy. “Nothing was too much trouble. I passed on Mum’s order and he delivered to her direct.

“We remembered how kind and helpful he had been and asked him if the council could assist us in any way.”

The houses – miniature models of a Victorian House, a Dutch House and Fisherman’s Cottage complete with electric light fittings – have now been collected by SKDC and put into safe storage until new owners are found.

Cllr Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, said: “How wonderful that the community relationships built during that extremely difficult Covid period have lasted.

“Peter was one of many of our staff who went out of their way for local residents in need of support and I am delighted that we have again been able to help.

“Let’s hope we can find these beautiful little houses a new home.”

The Garnett family, who kept three of their father’s models, stress that they are not dolls’ houses and want them to go to a charity or organisation allowing them to be seen and appreciated.

Chris Garnett said: “When my father retired from the brewing industry, he discovered a love of and talent for working with wood. He began making toys, jigsaws, models, wheelbarrows and rocking horses for his grandchildren and then moved on small scale houses, with the first inspired by his childhood home.

“He was even featured in The Miniaturist Magazine.

“These houses took unbelievable patience, extraordinary attention to, and an eye for detail, incredible dexterity and controlled precision, meticulous organisation and a tenacious determination to get it right.

“We just want his skills to be appreciated.

“This year marks the centenary year of his birth and it would be wonderful for these remaining miniature houses to be ‘re-homed’ somewhere for posterity.”

Interested parties should contact Peter Harrison via: [email protected]