BGT’s winning singing pensioner will perform in Lincoln Cathedral concert
Colin Thackery melted the hearts of the nation on BGT
A singing Chelsea pensioner who melted the hearts of the nation with his performances which saw him crowned as a Britain’s Got Talent winner will perform in a concert at Lincoln Cathedral.
Korean War veteran Colin Thackery will bring an extra touch of magic to a much-loved military band’s performance – “Songs from the Shows” – at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday, October 28.
He has been recruited by the Army Benevolent Fund (ABF) Charity to feature in its Regimental Band of the Coldstream Guards fundraising concert (doors open at 6.45pm, ready to start at 7.30pm). A limited bar will be available during the interval.
Concert tickets cost £22 each, but children under 16 go free. Tickets can be purchased online here or by visiting the shop at Lincoln Cathedral or emailing [email protected].
Since winning the ITV talent show in 2019, Colin has sung with Katherine Jenkins at the Royal Albert Hall and appeared on the Royal Variety Performance.
He also donated his winnings to his home at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for a new activities centre.
The Cathedral event celebrates the return of the popular regular Army fundraising concerts which were previously staged every two yers until the coronavirus pandemic.
The Regimental Band performing at the show played a prominent role in the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor.
Neil McCorquodale, Lincolnshire Chairman of the ABF (Lincolnshire) and Concert Organiser, said: “We are delighted to see our popular band concerts returning to Lincoln after the lockdown.
“To hear music from one of the UK’s top military bands in the magnificent setting of Lincoln Cathedral is an opportunity not to be missed.”
The Regimental Band of the Coldstream Guards’ programme of music will be bursting with plenty of well-loved songs.
“The Band has promised an uplifting programme of music, which will give us all a boost in these difficult times. Our concerts have traditionally been very well-supported, so we are hoping that’s the case again this year.”
He added that seats will not be numbered and guests can choose where to sit. Everyone can look forward to having a good view of the stage and Colin during the performance thanks to the use of video screens.
People can also book a pre-concert supper at The Lincoln Hotel to add to their evening. The pre-concert supper tickets cost £25 per person and are available from the hotel, which is donating £5 to the ABF for each person dining.