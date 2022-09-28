Naming new North Lincs pothole machine: Potty McPotface or Phil McCrackin?
Last year we had Jake Grittenden, this year could it be Harry Pothole?
After a public naming competition for a new pothole machine in North Linconshire, a hilarious shortlist of seven names have been created by the council – from Holey Moley to Potty McPotface.
The machine, which is believed to fill potholes four times faster than the current system in place, was announced by North Lincolnshire Council in August as part of the council’s multi-million pound highways investment.
It is said to be greener, safer, quicker and more efficient than previous machinery, reducing carbon emissions by up to 80% and allowing drivers to control everything from inside the cab.
Local residents were invited to help name the new machine, and a shortlist of the best options has now been devised. Hopes were always high for this following the apt naming of gritting lorry Jake Gritenden last year – inspired by the Scunthorpe-born celebrity Jake Quickenden.
Needless to say, North Lincolnshire’s community did not disappoint. The shortlist of names are:
- Holey Moley
- Harry Pothole
- Phil McCavity
- Phil McCrackin
- Hole in One
- Pothole Pete
- Potty McPotface
You can vote for your favourite name by filling in an online form on the North Lincolnshire Council website. The deadline for voting is Tuesday, October 4, with the winning name announced shortly after.