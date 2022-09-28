Boston engineering firm fined more than £20k over worker’s roof fall

An engineering company based in Boston, which has now ceased trading, was fined over £20,000 after one of its employees fell through a roof while installing bird deterrent spikes.

A man working for Craven and Nicholas (Engineering) Ltd on St John’s Road in Boston stepped onto a fragile roof surface and fell metres through it on May 13, 2020.

He suffered serious injuries to his head and left arm.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that this task was not part of the normal work for employees of the company and they had not properly risk assessed and planned the work at height.

HSE said the lack of planning meant that reasonably practicable and recognised control measures that could have prevented the man falling from a height had not been implemented. This included the use of purpose designed access equipment and over-boarding of fragile roof surfaces.

The company pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 4(1)(a) and 4(1)(c) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 when it appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 21.

They were fined £14,000 and also ordered to pay £6,541.80 in costs.

The Lincolnite contacted the company and was told it had ceased trading. The firm did not wish to provide a statement.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Tim Nicholson said: “Where work at height cannot be avoided, it should be properly planned, adequately supervised and carried out in a safe manner using appropriate equipment.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.

“There is a significant amount of guidance available to help companies protect employees when working at height on the HSE website.”