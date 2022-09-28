Lincolnshire motorbike racer calls out online abuse after controversial penalty

“It is absolutely NOT okay to be abusive to ANYONE!”

Famous motorbike rider Peter Hickman has addressed the online abuse he has suffered following an incident that saw him disqualified from a race over the weekend – asking fans not to “turn our sport into football”.

Louth-based racing legend Peter Hickman took part in the ninth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park over the weekend – where a controversial moment saw the outcome of the race flip on its head.

After qualifying on the second row for a 14-lap sprint race on Saturday, Hickman chased down the front three riders in a bid to achieve a podium finish.

Hickman, 35, went to make a move on third placed Jason O’Halloran, but caught his bike, prompting a high-speed accident late on in the opening race. It resulted in O’Halloran crashing out of the race, and Hickman was later disqualified for the move – a decision he disagreed with.

The Lincolnshire rider argued “we are racing, not playing tiddlywinks” when asked why he made the risky move to overtake O’Halloran, stating that he was “shocked” at the penalty he received.

The incident sparked discussion across the motorsport world, with many pointing blame at Hickman, who has now taken to social media to respond to some of the harsh criticism he has faced since the crash.

The nine-time Isle of Man TT race winner was given a three position penalty for the next race and two penalty points on his racing license alongside his disqualification, but it was a spate of online abuse that affected the 35-year-old the most.

He said on Tuesday: “I would just like to say that no matter what your opinion on last weekend’s racing is, whether you like a rider or not, agree with decisions or not, think a move is fair or not, it is absolutely NOT okay to be abusive to ANYONE!

“We all have the right to our own opinion and it’s okay to disagree on something, everything is subjective, it does not give you the right to hurl abusive comments or physical violence at anyone, EVER!

“Please do not turn our sport into football! I’ll say no more on last weekend, I’m looking forwards and just glad all riders are okay.”

Hickman dusted himself down at Oulton Park to finish 10th in the second race and 7th in the third race, leaving him 10th in the British Superbikes standings so far.

Next up for the rides will be Donington Park between September 30 and October 2 – before a season finale at Brands Hatch on the weekend of October 14.