Cathedral to screen Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Lincoln Cathedral has confirmed mourners will be able to view the Queen’s Funeral from a large screen in the nave on Monday.

The Cathedral will open from 8am on September 19 – the day of the funeral – with the broadcast beginning at 11am.

The Queen’s reign as the longest serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom came to a devastating end on Thursday, when she passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

The country is now in a period of national mourning which will last up until the day of the state funeral service.

The Cathedral is hosting a series of services in the coming days culminating in a service of commemoration on Sunday at 3.45pm in St Hughs Choir.

Local dignitaries have been invited as have members of the Cathedral Foundation.

A spokesman said all are welcome to attend although seating in the choir will be limited. However, the service will also be streamed to the nave for additional capacity.

A book of condolence has been opened, along with others in a number of locations around the county, and members of the public can lay flowers in the Dean’s Green or light candles within the Cathedral.