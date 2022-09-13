Lincoln memory walk postponed amid national period of mourning

A Lincoln fundraising walk on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society has been postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral.

In observance of the national mourning period to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the walk will now take place the following weekend, Sunday, September 25.

The Memory Walk, organised by Lincoln-based behaviour change agency Social Change, was due to be held at Boultham Park on Sunday, September 18.

This date now falls on the bank holiday weekend, one day ahead of the State Funeral. The new date has been decided upon as a mark of respect.

Sponsored by Lincoln City Council and Glenholme Healthcare, the 1.6km Memory Walk is a family-friendly event suitable for all ages and abilities. During the walk, participants will be able to take in the scenic views of Boultham Park, including its large lake and local wildlife, before finishing the afternoon with refreshments and music from the Lincolnshire Hospitals Band. Free car parking will also be available in and around the park.

Lincoln’s Alzheimer’s #MemoryWalk will take place at Boultham Park, South Lincoln, on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm onwards.

The new date provides time for participants to sign-up to raise funds as part of a nationwide campaign during World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

People can register their interest in attending the event here. Or if you’d like to donate to the event, you can do so here.