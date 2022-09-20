Comedy stage hypnotist performing new show in Gainsborough

“I think we need a night of larger than life, interactive comedy”

Audiences are invited to unlock their imagination and join us for a brand new ‘hypnotist’ show coming live to the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

The Hypnotist: Red Raw has been described as an improvised comedy, performed under the influence of hypnosis live on stage using volunteers from the audience.

The Comedy Stage Hypnotist, Robert Temple is back on tour after a phenomenal 23-day run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, with this all new show featuring brand new sketches that’ll have you howling for days.

Robert Temple is really looking forward to coming to Gainsborough. He said: “After a global pandemic and being stuck indoors for years, I think we need a night of larger than life, interactive comedy… and I’m really excited to bring the tour to the Trinity Arts Centre for the first time. Let’s unleash the comic genius of the people of Gainsborough!”

Things will be imagined, people’s identities forgotten, changed and their reality completely altered. All in in the spirit of a ruddy good laugh.

The once-in-a-lifetime show will be coming to the Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday 8 October. Craig Sanders Trinity Arts Centre Manager said: “This will be the first time Hypnotist, Robert Temple has come to the Trinity Arts Centre, and we’re all so excited.

“It’s the perfect night out, whether you watch from the audience or you choose to participate as a star of the show. Don’t forget to book your tickets as this is a night out not to be missed.”

If you’re looking for memorable and laugh-out-loud entertainment that’s more interactive than even the latest VR headset, then step up to the spotlight – you’ve found JUST the ticket.

Tickets cost £19.50 and can be booked here: https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173606847