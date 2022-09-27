Date set for Biscathorpe oil drill appeal hearing

Plans were refused by councillors due to impact on The Wolds

A date has been set for an appeal hearing over Lincolnshire County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for an oil drill in the Wolds.

Egdon Resources’ plans for Biscathorpe, to draw up more than 30 million barrels of oil and provide 15 years’ supply, were rejected by Lincolnshire County Council in November.

Councillors and campaigners said the proposals would spoil the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and that the benefits did not outweigh the harmful impacts.

However, Egdon appealed the decision shortly after. They believe any indigenous oil reserves would help the UK towards fuel independence, which they previously said was illustrated by the Russian conflict in Ukraine. They said oil and gas remained an important part of the UK’s energy mix “for decades to come”.

The Biscathorpe plans have faced a fierce backlash since they first appeared with a petition handed to the council carrying more than 1,800 signatures, while more than 200 locals also submitted objections to the original plans.

Campaigners said the drill would fly in the face of climate concerns – though the climate does not come under planning regulations.

The appeal hearing will take place on October 10, from 10am-5pm, at Kenwick Park Hotel, near Louth.

