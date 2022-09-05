Death of man found in water in Boston not suspicious, police said

Police said they have now identified the man

Update 5 September

We have identified the man who was pulled out of the water at Windsor Bank, Boston on 1 August.

Sadly, the 49-year-old man has died. His next of kin are aware.

At this stage, his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Original release

We were called to reports of a body in the water at Windsor Bank, Boston at 11.35am today (August 1).

Upon attendance at the scene, PC Birch jumped in and pulled the man out of the water. The man had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

We are investigating the circumstances around this incident and our officers are in the area conducting house to house enquiries as the investigation continues. We are asking for the public’s help to identify this man who is a white male in his 30s or 40s with dark hair.

If you were around the Windsor Bank area of Boston between 11.15am and 11.40am on 1 August and saw anything which you think may be able to help with our enquiries, please get in touch.