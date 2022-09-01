Did you see hay stack fire which caused 30k of damage in North Lincolnshire?

We are appealing for witnesses and information after £30,000 worth of damage was caused to a farmer’s stock when a large haystack was set alight on Carr Lane in Broughton, North Lincolnshire.

Officers received a call at 8.30pm on Tuesday 30 August after the Fire Service has attended to a large fire between Brigg and Broughton.

Detective Constable Scott McCreight is investigating the incident, he said, “This was a very large fire which was spreading at an alarming rate following the recent extensive dry weather we have had.

“£30,000 worth of damage was caused and we believe this fire to have been started deliberately.

“I would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, has dashcam footage or any information that would help with our enquiries.

“If you can help with our investigation, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 545 of 30 August 2022.”

As crops continue to be harvested and hay stack are in the fields we would continue to remind people of the need to take extra precautions to avoid fires and have some crime prevention advice on our website.

If a Fire Occurs… Call 999 immediately and ask for the Fire and Rescue Service.