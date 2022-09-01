Ingoldmells locals speak out against bold new caravan site plans
If the plans go ahead there will be ten caravans to every villager
Plans to build a huge caravan park next to a quiet, five-pitch site in Addlethorpe, near Ingoldmells, are garnering the disapproval of locals and holidaymakers who say they like it there because of the ‘peace and quiet’.
Rees Hunter, who runs the Corner Farm caravan site told BBC Look North: “I don’t think our site will exist after a few years because it will be swamped with all the others going around it.”
East Lindsey council put out the following statement: “The council’s local plan is mindful of the impact of development on the Lincolnshire coast and policies are in place, including the Addlethorpe Protected Open Space, which protects against any further caravan development in this specific area.”
Councillor Colin Davie told Look North: “Everyone seems to think that caravan sites are a license to print money – they are not.
“The days of plenty in the tourism sector are probably going to be over for a couple of years now, so we need to make sure the businesses here can sustain themselves and survive.”
Read more about the plans in Addlethorpe here.