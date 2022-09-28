Driver arrested on drug driving suspicion after A16 crash in Louth

Three people were taken to hospital after the incident

We have arrested a 29-year-old man after a two-vehicle collision on the A16 at Louth.

Emergency services were called to the incident on London Road at 11.30am, Wednesday, 28 September.

The A16 was closed in both directions after the collision, which involved a Renault Captur and a Vauxhall Astra.

Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

The 29-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Astra has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled drug. The road is in the process of being cleared.

Incident 143 of 28 September.