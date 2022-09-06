Grimsby rejects Liz Truss, wants Boris back

A controversial new mini-seating area in Louth has raised many eyebrows since being installed, but local residents are making the most of the situation.

The new parklets areas were installed on Mercer Row on August 23 and have been a consistent source of discussion from the moment they were placed in Louth as part of the government-backed Active Travel Scheme.

The parklets form part of Lincolnshire County Council’s bid to improve and encourage walking and cycling in the area, though many in the town are accusing the council of not thinking about local business by blocking parking in the area.

There have been a few suggestions that they are a waste of money and will harm the local economy given the decision to no longer allow parking on the street to make way for the seating.

The benches cost Lincolnshire County Council around £60,000, and many think they are an eyesore for the historic market town of Louth.

Lisa Mitchell, a local resident, called them the “ugliest and most incongruous thing they could possibly have installed”, while Ben Waring suggested they should be kept, but updated to “be accessible for all”.

Matthew Potts said that while the parklets are “miles off” what the community wants and needs, he would be “fully supportive” of moving the town forward by potentially pedestrianising the street in the future.

He said: “I think the most disappointing thing about these are the communication from the council and future plans. I’ve heard that this is a stepping stone to the possible pedestrianisation of Mercer Row, which I would support.

“If this is true then you have to start somewhere and hopefully more positive feedback will encourage future plans to make the town centre better. Towns and cities all over the country have pedestrianised streets, giving the cafe culture vibe, I think it would be good for business and bring people here.

“We are miles off that with these but if it means moving the town forward to that direction then I’m fully supportive.

However, despite the frustration and confusion surrounding the parklets, Louth residents have been making the most of the situation and partaking in some rather amusing photoshoots.

Here at The Lincolnite, we love the light-hearted side of Lincolnshire, and the humour of the local community has struck a chord with us.

So, here are some of the best pictures taken from the parklets since they were installed, including hilarious poses, family selfies and hen nights…

Strike a pose

Setting the bar immeasurably high straight away, Amanda Parker captured these incredible photos pulling serious shapes on the bench. The results are so iconic.

“Bathing on the sun-lounger”

One Louth resident and her family have utilised the new space to bask in the (sort of) sunshine so far. If it’s there, you may as well use it I suppose…

Night out amusement

Nights out on the town are often a source of great entertainment, but what better way to round off your night in Louth than to visit the talk of the town?

“Perfect for a chill”

It hasn’t all been silly, though. The parklet has often been used as a spot to relax after a walk around town – whether it’s stopping off to catch your breath or having a space to sit and grab something to eat.

Getting creative!

Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but people have even been using it for scooter tricks! It also seems someone expected a day out at the beach and was left rather disappointed at being nowhere near the seaside – despite the look of the seating.

All smiles!

No matter how old you are, it seems everyone in Louth can find the fun side of the parklets.

Have you visited the parklets yet? What do you think of the idea? Let us know your thoughts by emailing [email protected].