Grimsby rejects Liz Truss, wants Boris back
“She’s got a job on her hands”
Locals in Grimsby say they were happy with Boris Johnson in power and prefer him to Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, who officially took office after meeting the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday.
BBC Look North spoke to a number of people at Freeman Street Market to ascertain the feeling towards the new premier, and the message was clear.
Locals said they were sad to see Mr Johnson go, and that he gave good on promises, and that the issues Boris had to deal with, such as Brexit and the Covid pandemic, were unprecedented and never-before had to be dealt with by the man or woman in the top job.
People said they would vote for Boris again, and one woman went as far as to say that Liz Truss is a “liar”, untrustworthy and that she also didn’t trust anybody else in the government.