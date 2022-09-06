Hykeham pub to close kitchen over energy crisis
The bar will remain open seven days a week
A pub in North Hykeham is closing its kitchen and stopping food service next month due to the rising cost of gas and electric, but the bar will remain open.
Pubs are facing their biggest threat to the trade in decades and the cost of living crisis could resort in many putting up prices of beer, or worse, closing their doors. Brits could face £20 pints if the government does not step in and help the pub industry, according to Metro.
The Fox & Hounds pub in North Hykeham has taken the difficult decision to stop food service from Sunday, October 2 due to the rising cost of gas and electric.
In a statement on Facebook, bar manager Jasmine Buttery, along with Tyler and the team, said: “We would like to take this time to thank everyone for their continuous support over the years, particular the past two whilst we have been here.
“We hope that you will continue to support us in the final weeks of the kitchen being open and keeping Rob on his toes.
“The bar will remain open seven days a week, so we hope to see you for a drink or maybe two. Mondays and Tuesdays we will be open from 3.30pm for drinks only.”
It will be a shame to see food service stop at the pub – just last year The Lincolnite visited The Fox and Hounds to try The Cathedral burger challenge.