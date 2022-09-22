Illustrated talk for residents on progress of Gainsborough’s heritage projects
Work is progressing on a number of buildings in the town centre
Local residents are being asked to come along to Gainsborough Library for an illustrated talk on the exciting progress of Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage projects.
On Monday 3rd October 2022 there will be an update provided by Jonathan Lee, the Townscape Heritage Project Officer at West Lindsey District Council, detailing the restoration of buildings in the Gainsborough’s Town Centre Conservation Area of the Market Place and surrounding streets.
Stories and historic images of the area’s Victorian heyday will be shared during the talk. These stories and images have been kindly provided by Gainsborough Heritage Centre. The talk will begin at 3pm and finish at 4:45pm.
Visitors will be able to see that the work is progressing on a number of buildings in the town centre as we work to restore the shop fronts and create more living space above the shops.
Cllr Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at the Council is delighted to be able to share the progress so far.
He said: “The Townscape Heritage projects are looking to restore historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre – specifically on the Market Place, Market Street, Lord Street and on Silver Street. It also aims to provide activities to develop the local community’s understanding and appreciation of local history. I would encourage as many people to head down to the Library to see the current progress!”
Townscape Heritage Activity Co-ordinator, Theresa Workman, has been planning the illustrated talk. Theresa said: “We are delighted to be able to show off the current progress to our local residents and highlight the work that has been done so far.”
There will also be a Townscape Heritage projects pop-up exhibition as part of National Libraries week, which begins on Monday 3rd October. The exhibition will be available to be viewed at Gainsborough Library from Monday 3rd October until Saturday 17th December 2022.
This free event, as well as the Townscape Heritage projects, has been made possible by Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage Initiative which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and also by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. We would like to thank all players of the National Lottery.
For more information about out Townscape Heritage Initiative visit: https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/growth-regeneration/gainsborough-heritage-led-regeneration/gainsborough-townscape-heritage-initiative-historic-heart-gainsborough