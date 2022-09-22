Lincolnshire man charged after fatal A14 crash near Ipswich
He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving
A 33-year-old man from Boston has been charged in connection with a fatal collision near Ipswich in which a 61-year-old motorcyclist sadly died.
Suffolk Police were called shortly after 6am on Wednesday, September 21 to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and the Copdock Interchange.
Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were also in attendance, but the male biker was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergejs Baikovs, of Tattershall Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, was arrested after the collision and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Baikovs has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 22.