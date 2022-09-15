Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 2022: Judging panel selects finalists
The Lincolnite‘s showcase of young up and coming talent and high achievers
The judging panel for the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 has selected the 2022 finalists on Wednesday, September 14.
The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 showcase is a celebration of the best and brightest in Lincolnshire, putting our young talent on the map regionally and nationally.
This year’s longlist had 156 nominations, with only 30 able to make the cut.
The panel of event sponsors from Sparkhouse, Ringrose Law, Streets Chartered Accountants and Lincoln College Group had the tricky task of selecting the next crop of Lincolnshire young talent to watch out for.
After they enjoyed afternoon tea from the Viewing Gallery at Stokes Lawn Cafe, the panel picked its shortlist.
Finalists will be contacted privately in the coming week to join us a for a photo shoot ahead of the celebration event on November 10 at the Lincoln Cathedral Chapter-house.
Daniel Ionescu, Founding Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “Thanks to everyone who nominated the wealth of talent that Lincolnshire has to offer. It was an enjoyable but tricky afternoon to bring it down to only 30 people, but we are confident we will have a great batch of people to showcase this year.
“We’d also like thank all our sponsors again for making the event and project possible, and working with us to bring to life our ideas.”