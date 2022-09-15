Where you can watch The Queen’s funeral in Lincolnshire

The Queen’s funeral is set to be a momentous occasion across the country on Monday, with many anticipating it to be the most-watched event in British history.

The state funeral service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19 – with new monarchy leader King Charles III approving a bank holiday for the event.

It will provide an opportunity for the nation to mourn its longest serving monarch, as The Queen spent 70 years on the throne before her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8.

A number of public locations across Lincolnshire will have special screenings of the funeral service that are free for the public to attend – including historical landmarks, pubs and cinemas.

Here are some of the places in Lincolnshire you can watch the funeral to pay your respects:

Lincoln Cathedral

A large screen will be put up in the nave of Lincoln Cathedral on Monday to show the state funeral for the public.

The cathedral will open from 8am, three hours ahead of the start of the service, with all welcome to join – but seating in the venue will be limited.

Read the full story here.

Lincoln Castle

The castle grounds in Lincoln will remain open on Monday, September 19 to allow for people to come and pay their respects and watch The Queen’s funeral on the big screen.

No pre-booking is required and it will be free of charge for anyone wanting to mark the occasion, with the castle gates opening as usual from 10am.

People are allowed to bring chairs, but gazebos, tents or other temporary structures are not permitted on the day.

Vue Cinema

Vue Cinemas across the country have announced they will cancel movie schedules on Monday out of respect for Her Majesty the Queen – opting instead to screen the state funeral free of charge.

Scunthorpe is the only place in Greater Lincolnshire with a Vue, and screen four at the cinema will show the funeral from 10am.

Seats will be free of charge and retail offerings will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast – with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase. You can book your place on the Vue website.

Greene King pubs

National pub retailer and brewer Greene King has announced its intention to keep sites open on Monday, as well as airing the funeral for residents to watch.

In the immediate Lincoln vicinity, Greene King owns the Nosey Parker on Crusader Road, the Crown & Arrows on Moorland Avenue, Homestead in Bracebridge Heath, Windmill Farm on Whisby Road and Game Keeper on Newark Road in South Hykeham.

There are around 2,600 pubs in the UK that are run by Greene King, and the brewer says the majority of its sites will show the funeral – while those pubs without televisions will close but open again after the service.

Stonegate pubs

The Stonegate Group, operator of over 330 pubs and bars across the country, will keep all venues open on the day of the funeral so that people can watch the service.

In Lincoln, sites include The Anchor on the High Street, The William Foster and The Mailbox on Guildhall Street, the Prince of Wales on the Bailgate and The Gatehouse Inn on Newark Road in Bracebridge.

These sites will show the funeral where possible, so long as they have a television inside and the capacity to air it.

Savoy Boston & Grantham

Boston and Grantham’s Savoy cinemas will screen the funeral of Her Majesty live from 10.30am on Monday, September 19.

Seats are free of charge, with complimentary tea, biscuits and coffee for all guests – as the cinema chain closes its regularly scheduled programming for the day.

Seating will be limited so pre-booking on the Savoy website is recommended.

At home

For those who may not want to leave the house and would rather pay their respects from home, the BBC will run coverage all day of the funeral service – starting from 6am ahead of the start of the funeral at 11am. It will also be available on iPlayer.

Sky News will also have whole day coverage of the event, while ITV will broadcast uninterrupted, advert-free funeral coverage on its main channel and five digital channels.