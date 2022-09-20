Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards: Nominations close on October 14

Nominations are now open for businesses to be recognised in the 2022 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards.

The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.

The sponsors making the awards possible are the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department, Sparkhouse, Lincoln College, Wright Vigar, Streets Chartered Accountants and Streets Heaver Healthcare.

Ten categories are now open for nominations. The deadline for nominations is October 14, with a judging lunch scheduled for October 19.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on November 24, and will be hosted by TED talker and business coach, Richard Askam.

Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Wright Vigar

Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln College

Taking on the World – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Business for a purpose (charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse

Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

App/Product of the Year – sponsored by MyLocal

Visit the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.