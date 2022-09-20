Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards: Nominations close on October 14
Ten categories to gain recognition
Nominations are now open for businesses to be recognised in the 2022 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards.
The event is organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, to celebrate the best businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.
The sponsors making the awards possible are the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department, Sparkhouse, Lincoln College, Wright Vigar, Streets Chartered Accountants and Streets Heaver Healthcare.
Ten categories are now open for nominations. The deadline for nominations is October 14, with a judging lunch scheduled for October 19.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on November 24, and will be hosted by TED talker and business coach, Richard Askam.
Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards categories:
Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Wright Vigar
Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse
Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln College
Taking on the World – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
Business for a purpose (charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse
Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
App/Product of the Year – sponsored by MyLocal
Visit the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards website to see all the categories, sponsors and judges.