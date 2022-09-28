Lincolnshire village resident “totally against” on-shore wind farms
There has previously been fierce opposition in Lincolnshire
A local resident in a Lincolnshire village said he is “totally against” on-shore wind farms and does not want to see any built in the area.
In 2015 Kevin Clark from Nocton Fen was part of a group that successfully fought off a huge on-shore wind proposal for land near his home in the village.
The government then changed the planning system to restrict on-shore wind and his views have not changed since. There’s been fierce opposition to on-shore turbines in Lincolnshire, according to BBC.
Kevin told BBC Look North: “I am totally against them. I think they’re not financially viable without subsidies and government backing, so is it something that’s going to financially stand up on its own.”
He added: “You’ve got to look at your wildlife with a wind farm where it’s going to be situated. Although it’s open countryside we’ve got an array of wildlife in Nocton Fen.”
Dan McGrail, Chief Executive Officer at RenewableUK, told BBC Look North: “It makes sense for wind farm owners to build them where the wind resources are at the strongest, so parts of the east coast do fit that criteria
“But ultimately the lessons that have been learnt from over the last decade is that it’s really important to build new power generation capacity in lock step with local communities.”