Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Grimsby
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident on Wednesday 28 September at approximately 4:30pm.
It is reported that a woman was walking along Ladysmith Road, Grimsby when she was approached by a man and sexual assaulted.
The woman is then believed to have sought help in a nearby supermarket and the man was arrested in the area following a prompt response from officers.
The man has since been released whilst officers continue to conduct lines of enquiry.
We are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of the incident or moments prior, and saw anybody acting suspiciously to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 349 of 28 September.