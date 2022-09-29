Early morning arrests on power tool theft suspicion in Lincoln
Police are urging witnesses to get in touch
Two men have been arrested this morning (29 September) in the area of Sincil Bank in Lincoln.
The men, aged 36 and 37, were found with numerous power tools and other items, and were arrested on suspicion of theft at around 6 am.
We would like to hear from anyone in the area who has been the victim of a theft and not yet reported it to us. We would also urge any witnesses, or anyone with information, to get in touch.
Please call 101 with incident refence number 44 of 29 September. Alternatively you can email [email protected].