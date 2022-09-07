Man charged with armed robbery in Scunthorpe
Twenty-six-year-old David Kenyon of no fixed abode has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
We were called on Sunday 4 September to reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Scotter Road in Scunthorpe where a shop assistant was threatened by a man with a knife who demanded money from the till.
A large amount of tobacco was taken. The assistant was not serious injured in the incident however was extremely shaken.
David Kenyon was arrested in connection with the incident and later charged. He is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, September 7).