‘Massed ensemble’ of 400 Lincolnshire youngsters to perform at Royal Albert Hall

Lincolnshire Music Service is delighted to announce that 400 young people, aged between 8-21, have been invited to perform at the Music for Youth Schools Prom 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 16th November 2022.

The Massed Ensemble is singing and playing from memory with the inspiration drawn from Beyoncé’s Coachella Festival performance where she performed with a marching band.

For many years LMS has been proud to host a Music for Youth Regional Festival in Boston.

As part of their 30th year celebrations, Boston Music Centre presented a tribute to Beyoncé at the MFY National Festival in Birmingham which showcased their bands and choir.

To share the love, Boston Music Centre have invited those schools from across Lincolnshire who have supported MFY to join the ensemble to create a massed ensemble.

Lincolnshire is a large, diverse and rural county with pockets of isolation and deprivation with low cultural engagement.

Although Boston, a Lincolnshire Market Town, has been described as ‘the most divided place in England’, the ensemble celebrates diversity.

One third of the young performers have English as their second or even third language but are all united in their music.

This special performance unites the most experienced and the least experienced side by side in a truly breath-taking performance.

Many of the young instrumentalists are beginners with many learning, free of charge, at Boston Music Centre.

