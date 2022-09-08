Man taken to hospital with serious injures after A46 Lincoln crash

Emergency services were called to the A46 southbound carriageway, between Carholme Road and Skellingthorpe Road, just after 1.45am today, 8 September.

A grey Vauxhall Astra had left the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch at the side of the road. The driver, a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital, with injuries described as serious.

The road has remained closed to allow for investigative work and reopened just before 1pm.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision or has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle travelling on the A46 just before 1.45am to get in touch.

There are a number of ways to get in touch: