Police staff support worker pleads guilty to child sex offences
He will be sentenced in October
A police support staff member pleaded guilty to child sex offences when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today. (Thursday)
Alex Foster, 42, admitted three charges during a hearing before Recorder James House QC.
Guilty pleas were entered to the following charges:
- Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child he believed was aged under 16.
- Intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence by sending a request for an indecent image.
- Arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
All the offences occurred between 26 July and 11 August this year.
The court heard Foster had no previous convictions and wanted to enter his guilty pleas at the first available opportunity.
Foster was remanded into custody to appear before Lincoln Crown Court on 7 October 2022 for sentence.
Recorder House requested a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and told Foster: “You appreciate the seriousness of the offences you have pleaded guilty to.”
Foster, a support staff member with Northamptonshire Police, was charged with child sex offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
He appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on 11 August where the matter was sent to Lincoln Crown Court.
An investigation was carried out by Northamptonshire Police Counter Corruption Unit under the IOPC’s direction after they received a mandatory confuct referral from the force.
On conclusion of the investigation the matter was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.