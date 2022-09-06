New owners of Lincolnshire sweet shop promise more goodies and rolled ice cream
Catering for your sweet tooth in Woodhall Spa
A long-standing sweet shop in Woodhall Spa has new owners who have promised to bring in some “modern fixtures such as rolled ice cream” which is a TikTok favourite.
The Burton family took over the shop this summer with husband and wife duo John and Marie at the helm of the new Ruby’s Sweet Treats on Station Road.
The family have taken on the shop and given it a full refit and John said: “We promised the existing owner that we would keep it as a sweet shop when we took over.”
As well as rolled ice cream, there is a full pick and mix counter boasting over 80 varieties of sweets, a Millions wall dispensary and even topped ice cream which can be customised to your taste – from Oreo crumbs to jelly sweet toppings.
An array of traditional sweets will still be on offer in store from coconut limes to mint humbugs, as well as a fully stocked range of popular American candy and drinks. This includes Sour Punch, Jolly Rancher, Warheads and Hersheys.
New confectionary lines are constantly being added with sweets from elsewhere in Europe making their way into store.
Other popular items since Ruby’s opened this summer have been candy floss, waffles and milkshakes.
A range of popular toys line the windows and display units, from TY Teddies to monster trucks, Stranger Things merchandise to scooters, as well as seasonal ranges including paddling pools and NERF blasters, with the atmosphere complete with a playlist of Disney songs.
Ruby’s Sweet Treats is open at the following times:
- Saturday: 10am-6pm
- Sunday: 10am-4pm
- Monday: 10am-5pm
- Tuesday: 10am-5pm
- Wednesday: 10am-5pm
- Thursday: 10am-5pm
- Friday: 10am-6pm