Popular Cleethorpes Jungle Zoo closing for final time in October

The Jungle Zoo in Cleethorpes will close its doors for the final time next month saying “we have seen an enormous rise in general running costs and due to several factors it has become clear the zoo is no longer able to carry on”.

The business on Kings Road in Cleethorpes describes itself as an interactive zoo attraction “aiming to be the best small family zoo in the country”.

The Jungle Zoo will close on October 2 and all staff will remain employed and on site night and day as normal until the very last animal has left, the business said.

The animals will be transferred to “reputable collections around the UK, with only the best being chosen for each species and we are trying to keep them as local as possible so you can still visit your favourite characters,” it added.

The zoo announced the sad news of the closure on Facebook on Wednesday evening, which has already had over 1,400 reactions, more than 800 comments, and been shared over 500 times.

The Jungle Zoo said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who have supported us over the years, you made us what we are and gave us plenty to smile about on a daily basis.

“We pride ourselves on being a friendly little zoo and we’ve made life long friends that have turned into our little ‘zoo family’ so from us. Thank you!”