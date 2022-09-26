Designs revealed for Grimsby Freshney Place revamp

Young forward Ben Crowe grabbed a brace of tries as Lincoln claimed the bragging rights with a 32-8 home win against a Market Rasen & Louth side coached by former Leicester Tigers player Freddie Tuilagi.

Winger Harry Pickett and prop David Beveridge also scored tries for the hosts, while Louie Cooke kicked three conversions and two penalties.

Market Rasen’s points came via a penalty from Spencer Holvey and a try for Marius Berger.

The match also saw Freddie’s brother Alesana Tuilagi, who previously made over 140 appearances for Leicester Tigers, come off the bench for his debut for the visitors.

Lincoln coped well with the former Premiership star with captain Lewis Wilson stopping him in his tracks soon after his introduction.

The result means that Brian Kelly’s Lincoln have now won three of their opening four league matches and sit third in the table, while Market Rasen are eighth.

Lincoln Ladies showed the same passion that saw them earn promotion last season as they began life in Women’s NC1 Midlands with a narrow 17-12 home defeat against an experienced Coalville side.

Lincoln were looking to build on the form that saw them win the league without losing a game last season and they pushed their Leicestershire opponents all the way to secure a losing bonus point.

New head coach George Reid saw some glimpses of individual brilliance and excellent team play from Lincoln at Longdales Park in what was only their first league defeat in over two-and-a-half years.

Lincoln’s tries were scored by captain Abi Lee and Lynne Brooker-Brown, with vice captain Emily Nelson adding one conversion.

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, Stamford played in their first ever league match in NC3 Midlands (East) with a hat-trick from Hannah Dennis helping them to a 41-5 victory against Deeping Devils Ladies.

Annmarie Mullen, Georgia Mackinley, Georgia Breacher, and Sili Koroibulileka also scored tries for Stamford, while captain Daisy Attley kicked three conversions.

Deeping Devils’ captain Jo Burke was proud of the efforts of her players, who showed great heart throughout after being forced to play with just 14 players due to an injury sustained in the warm up.

Sophie Platt put in a strong performance in her first ever match for the club, while Number Eight Rachel Marshall scored the team’s only try.

In Women’s NC2 Midlands (North East), Kesteven gave it their all for the full 80 minutes in a battling 35-5 defeat away against Ashfield.

Beth Toone scored the try for a determined Kesteven side.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe endured a difficult afternoon away against unbeaten Heath, which ended in a 50-16 defeat.

Jack Leggate and Will Harrison both scored tries for the North Lincolnshire side, with Connor Brewster kicking two penalties.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Stamford made it back-to-back victories with a 29-15 away win in the derby clash at Oakham.

David Martin grabbed two tries for the visitors and George Howard and Arthur Lewis each scored one. Harry Bentley kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Captain Sam Evison scored a try, as well as kicking two conversions and three penalties, as Bourne secured a 23-15 victory at Long Buckby.

Bourne’s remaining points came via a try from Number Eight Tom Dixon.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), unbeaten league leaders Kesteven ran in 15 tries as they claimed an empathic 97-15 home win over Sileby Town.

James Goodrich crossed for four tries with Tom Wood, Gavin Purvis, and Will Walker each grabbing a brace.

Jack Palin, James Cowley, Dan Turner, Finn Tumman, and Dale Crompton also scored tries, while Matt Grinney successfully kicked 11 conversions.

It was also a great day for Kesteven’s 2nd XV after two tries from Toby Firth helped them to a 42-10 win at Stamford.

Sam Kirby, Max Nicklin, Carl Ellis, Michael Coghill, and Byron Krol also scored tries for the visitors, with the remaining points being kicked by Joe Raddings.

Mason Coulam and Tom Loveley crossed for two tries apiece as Boston secured a 27-17 home win against Ashfield in Counties 2 Midlands East (North).

Charlie Willis also scored a try for Boston and Wayne Harley kicked one conversion.

Man-of-the-match Kieron Smythe grabbed a brace of tries as Gainsborough secured a 24-15 home victory against Nottingham Casuals.

Captain Jordan Beresford and Tom Mell also scored tries, with Smythe and Brad Beresford each kicking one conversion.

Lewis Newsum crossed for two tries as Grimsby fell to a 32-15 home defeat against Mansfield.

Jess Matthews added one conversion and a penalty for the hosts.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding made it three wins in a row with a 22-5 victory at Northampton BBOB.

Jack Patrick crossed for two tries for Spalding and Callum Lewis scored one, while Conall Mason kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), North Hykeham ran in six tries and were also awarded a penalty try in an emphatic 46-10 home victory against Cleethorpes.

Adam Bird, Leo Cross, Jamie Robson, Joe Murray, Max Foster, and Rob Booth all scored tries for the hosts, with the latter also kicking a penalty and two conversions.

Foster also kicked one conversion and flanker Jon Watson put in an excellent performance and was named as Hykeham’s man-of-the-match.

It was a tough afternoon for Cleethorpes who battled hard despite having to contend with two yellow cards and a sending off.

Youngster Tyler Taylor made his first team debut and Cleethorpes’ tries were scored by Alex Nebais and Stewart Hyde.

James Hough, Joe Jones, and Tom Glenning all scored tries as Sleaford secured a 22-5 victory away against Nottinghamians.

Club captain Dan Mackie kicked two conversions and one penalty.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), captain Lewis Cannell crossed for two tries as Deepings beat Thorney 38-19.

Chris Owen, Connor Sloan, Paul Robinson and Kalvin Squires also scored tries. Chris Owen and Chris Barrett each kicked two conversions.

Stamford College Old Boys captain Callum Fraser was named as his side’s man-of-the-match, but it was a tough afternoon for the visitors as they suffered a 45-7 defeat at league leaders Rugby Lions.

Harry Bell scored Stamford’s only try of the match, which was converted by Carl Brierley Lewis.

Meanwhile, Deepings’ veterans side – the Dinosaurs – were also in action in a narrow 17-12 defeat against Thorney Old Monks. James Price and Steve Capper scored the tries for the hosts, with the latter also adding one conversion.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District lost 45-26 at home against Pocklington with two tries in the last 10 minutes proving crucial for their opponents.

Taylor Blackie crossed for two tries for Barton, while Cameron Ayres and Joe Bradley each scored one. Morgan Williams added three conversions.

John Hummel and Josh Preston were among the try scorers as Skegness beat a touring Castle Donington team 31-10, with Carlos Reyes named as the man-of-the-match for the home side.