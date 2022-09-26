Designs revealed for Grimsby Freshney Place revamp
A new cinema will open within the development
It’s time to give your views on the look and style of the town centre redevelopment plans.
‘A DIFFERENT cinema for a different audience’.
As people are asked for their views on a redesigned Freshney Place, the owner of the Parkway Entertainment Group has spoken about the new cinema that will open within the development.
Richard Parkes is excited about the Grimsby venture, explaining how it will complement the company’s successful complex in Cleethorpes. As revealed earlier this summer, Parkway will be the anchor leisure tenant when the redevelopment of the western end of Freshney Place takes place.
“Our Cleethorpes cinema is the biggest independent cinema in the country, and is a real fun, family-focussed seaside style offer,” he said.
“What we’re planning for Grimsby is very different and we’re sure there’s an audience for a different choice and style,” added Richard, whose family business was founded by his parents and is now run by himself, his brother and their ‘amazing team’.
Three weeks of public consultation starts today (Monday 26 September from 9am), ahead of plans being finalised for the Freshney Place Market Hall and Leisure Development. Until Sunday 16 October people are being asked to visit www.freshneyplace.co.uk/markethallandleisuredevelopment to view the initial artists’ impressions and give their feedback on the designs.
From Monday 10 October to Sunday 16 October, there will also be a static display in the window of a Freshney Place unit at Market Square, 1-3 Friargare, Grimsby, DN31 1ED (located in front of the Starbucks, facing the Top Town Market internal entrance). For three of those days – Monday 10, Thursday 13, and Saturday 15 October – the unit will be staffed between 10am and 3pm, for people to ask questions and complete the feedback forms.
Meanwhile, at a North East Lincolnshire Council meeting last week Cabinet members formally approved the scheme’s next stage – with actions supported to prepare for a full planning submission. The Cabinet report highlighted again the need for the town centre to diversify and lessen its reliance on retail so it can survive and thrive.
The council, which now owns Freshney Place, has won significant grant monies for the transformation of its western end with the new cinema, more leisure opportunities, and a new Market Hall. A Levelling Up Fund Bid has been submitted to central Government to support the scheme, however pre-secured monies from the Future High Streets Fund could be used if necessary.
Council Leader, Cllr Philip Jackson, said: “We have a unique opportunity here to offer Grimsby Town Centre a new future and that is what we are driving to achieve. People need a good, healthy, and vibrant town centre, which offers day and evening attractions.
“If you look at this project alongside other schemes planned, including the business use of St James’ House, the Horizon OnSide Youth Zone project and new housing in the Alexandra Dock and Garth Lane areas, there is wholescale change planned.”
“We are determined to do our best to create a better environment and future for all – especially our young people in order that they see opportunity here and want to stay and achieve,” he added.
Development manager for the project is Queensberry, a market-leader in urban regeneration schemes. The company’s Senior Development Manager Mike Norris, said: “We are looking forward to engaging with residents and businesses during the consultation period. Each time we do these, we learn something new and it’s important we develop a scheme that is right for Grimsby that reflects the town’s personality.
“We will work closely with the council and the community to restore civic pride and deliver a sustainable long term future for the town.”