Skegness drag queen loving her debut year of performances

A 16-year-old drag queen from Skegness is loving life after performing on stage for the first time this year and, whilst she is focusing on perfecting her performances, she isn’t ruling out competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race in the future.

Tyler Williams, aka Jenna G, performed on stage for the first time at Mablethorpe Pride in June and has since enjoyed the limelight at Lincoln Pride, and Cleethorpes and Grimsby Pride Festival.

Jenna G told BBC Look North: “It was an incredible feeling having people chanting my name for the first time. I was petrified before I went out there and then I did a reveal with a wig and a big cape and once I took that off and everyone was screaming I was like ‘wow, this is where I’m meant to be’.”

The teenager’s parents Martin and Nicola have earnt nicknames from their son’s fans of Momma G and Poppa G.

Martin said: “We’re both proud, we love going to watch her and support her. It’s nice because a lot of queens out there don’t have support from their parents, so it’s nice to be there for her.”

Nicola added: “I have Jenna G on my phone case. Everybody at the shop always asks me how my children are and I say ‘ooh my son is a drag queen’. We are immensely proud.”