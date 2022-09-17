Rare footage of 32-year-old Queen touring Lincoln and Scunthorpe unearthed
Prince Philip too can be seen in the nostalgic shots
Take a trip back to a rainy day in 1958 to see a 32-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip too, processing through Lincoln and visiting Scunthorpe in this evocative footage from British Pathé.
The sadly departed Queen can be seen unveiling a commemorative tablet officially opening Pelham Bridge in Lincoln, on the wet day in the fifties.
Next, Her Majesty can be viewed cutting the ribbon to formally open a model traffic area for teaching children road safety.
In the video you can also see the Queen arriving at Lincoln Central train station and being presented with the Richard II Sword by the 1958 Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Leslie Priestley.
The sword was originally presented to Richard II in 1387. The Queen then touches the hilt of sword, still in the hands of the Mayor, in a symbolic moment.
The Queen’s arrival for the celebrations at Sincil Bank Football Ground was delayed for some time as the crowd received a drenching in the terraces.
The band played several repeats of ‘Tulip from Amsterdam’ under the zealous baton of Canon ‘Ossie’ Jones, to pass the time.
The Queen also toured Lincoln Cathedral and met the Dean, Colin Dunlop, who led Her Majesty inside where she unveiled a stained glass window to the memory of Flying Training Command Unit.
Further on in the footage the Queen visits Scunthorpe Steel Works (known then as Appleby Frodingham Steel Works) and sees the blast furnace being tapped and steel being rolled.
Testament to her ever-gracious and kind demeanour, these images will be fondly viewed for posterity.