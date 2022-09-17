Condolences in their thousands as Lincoln’s tributes to The Queen continue

Lincoln has been continuing its period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, as her state funeral draws ever closer.

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign at the helm of the British monarchy came to an end on September 8, as Her Majesty peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, with large sections of the country coming to a temporary halt on the day following the confirmation of a bank holiday to mark the occasion.

Read: Where you can watch The Queen’s funeral in Lincolnshire

Lincoln Cathedral has been somewhat of a centrepiece in the city for tributes to The Queen, with candles available to light and notes written on noticeboards in memory of Elizabeth II.

Thousands of messages have been etched inside books of condolence across the city over the past week, including at Lincoln Cathedral, the Guildhall and City Hall.

As well as this, Dean’s Green at the cathedral has been surrounded by floral tributes from the wider community and local dignitaries – including City of Lincoln Council, the city’s High Sheriff and the Right Worshipful Mayor of Lincoln.

Flowers are also being placed outside the Guildhall and at Boultham Park, with notes of well wishes for the Royal Family and thanks for the Queen’s service during her time on the throne.

The cathedral and castle are again expected to be busy on Monday, as both venues screen the state funeral free of charge.

A marmalade sandwich had been placed at Dean’s Green with the note “for later”, as a nod to The Queen’s sketch with fictional character Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.