Rescheduled dates for Lincoln Funfair after mourning for The Queen

Lincoln Funfair is back later this month following its postponement due to the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Funfair has been rescheduled to happen now on Wednesday September 21 until Saturday, September 24,

Entry and parking is free to the bi-annual event at South Common, which will be open for family-based fun on weekdays from 6pm until 10pm and on Saturday from 2pm until 10pm.

In a previous announcement the following statement was posted on the Funfair’s Facebook page: “The team and supporting showmen join millions of mourners in paying tribute to and mourning the loss of our country’s longest-serving and much-loved monarch.”

Expect fairground rides and all-ages entertainment alongside refreshments including hot dogs, burgers and candy floss.

Additional attractions include traditional fairground games stalls such as hook-a-duck and a rifle range, and more.

Due to the rescheduled dates, some rides may differ from those previously announced.

The fair is run under the banner box the Showman’s Guild.