Lincolnshire suppliers to reapply for Royal Warrants
Strengthening links between Crown and the region
Lincolnshire agricultural suppliers to the departed Queen Elizabeth II are hoping to renew their Royal Warrants, which will be awarded by King Charles III if they meet standards.
David Hildred, from Boston Crop Sprayers Ltd: “The Queen was a big supporter of agriculture, and King Charles is also a big supporter of agriculture, the environment and wildlife, which generally farmers look after for us.”
Robert Moore, from Agri Cycle, said: “Nothing’s guaranteed – we have to keep that standard which is very high, hopefully that will come through and King Charles will renew our Warrant.”
Both men were suppliers from Lincolnshire to the Queen and among 600 holders of the Royal Warrant, whose gift will now pass from the Queen to King Charles III.