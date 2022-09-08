Rising stars to appear at Scunthorpe’s new Baths Hall comedy nights

People will soon be able to see rising stars of the UK comedy scene when a brand new comedy club night comes to The Baths Hall on September 22.

The Baths Hall and Plowright Theatre is already well known for bringing the very best comedy to Scunthorpe, with Jason Manford, Al Murray, Jimmy Carr and Stewart Lee all taking to the stage in the past year.

Now Scunthorpe Theatres has teamed up with Off The Kerb promotions to give people the chance to relax and enjoy some of the hottest up and coming comic talents around up close in the intimate lounge bar.

Tickets for the new comedy nights cost just £10, excluding fees, for a night of laugh-a-minute entertainment, and in true comedy club style, the acts will only be revealed on the night.

Suggestions flooded in when a competition was held across social media to name the new comedy club, with choices whittled down to a final three: The Baths Laughs, Scunny’s Funnies and In at the Deep End.

The Baths Laughs won by overwhelming popular demand and the new comedy night will now take place monthly with performances on September 22, October 20 and November 17.

Baths Laughs joins Scunthorpe Theatres’ packed autumn programme, which got underway in style with a sell-out performance from Dr Hook on 2 September.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling The Baths Hall Box Office on 01724 296296.