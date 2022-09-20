Road and junction closures for Cleethorpes resurfacing works

The works will take over a month to complete

North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, are carrying out civil works and carriageway resurfacing on Taylor’s Avenue in Cleethorpes between Chichester Road and Hardy’s Road.

The works will begin on Monday 26 September and will be completed on the morning of Saturday 29 October.

The works will start with the civil works, which include the replacement of damaged road channels, kerbs, gullies and the installation of a new dropped pedestrian crossing point at Wendover Rise junction. Once all the civil works are complete the carriageway resurfacing will be completed.

Phase 1 – Monday 26 September to Saturday 22 October – Completion of civil works

Taylor’s Avenue between Wendover Rise and Hey Street

To enable these works to be completed safely the following junctions will be closed to traffic for the duration of the works.

Wendover Rise / Taylor’s Avenue junction

Lindsey Road / Taylor’s Avenue junction

Parker Street / Taylor’s Avenue junction

Hey Street / Taylor’s Avenue junction

Access for vehicles to these streets will be maintained from Sherburn Street. During the works please also be aware that on-street parking on this section of Taylor’s Avenue will be temporary suspended.

Taylor’s Avenue and Trinity Road junction

The civil works here are to replace existing damaged gullies at the junction of Taylor’s Avenue and Trinity Road.

This work will be carried out under 24-hour temporary traffic signals and will take the full length of the works (26 Sept to 22 Oct).

Taylor’s Avenue and Chichester Road junction

The civil works here are to replace existing damaged gullies and to replace the existing traffic island.

These works will be carried out under 24-hour road closure of the bell mouth of Chichester Road junction, and temporary traffic signals on Taylor’s Avenue.

These works will start on Monday 17 October and be completed on the morning of Saturday 29 October.

Phase 2 – Monday 24 October to Saturday 29 October – Carriageway resurfacing works

Carriageway works will start on Monday 24 October and will take 5 nights to complete. To allow the works to be carried out and ensure the safety of the contractors, an overnight closure will be in place each night between 7pm and 6am.

During the works, on-street parking will be temporarily suspended and there will be no vehicular access permitted to premises during the hours of closure.

Please support the contractor by not parking vehicles on the carriageway, footway or verge in the works location to ensure a safe working area can be maintained and avoid delaying the works programme, which will result in additional nights of road closures to complete the works.

Footpath access will be maintained at all times. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the works.

Although every effort will be made to minimise disruption throughout the works, please be aware some elements will be noisy.

The council, EQUANS, and contractor Specialist Surfacing Ltd would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible.