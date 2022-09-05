Rugby Report: Lincoln begin league season with home win

Lincoln scored six tries to open their 2022/23 league campaign with an impressive 41-27 home victory against Ilkeston in the first game under new head coach Brian Kelly.

After a restructure of the leagues, Lincoln are now playing in the newly formed Counties 1 Midlands East (North) and made a positive start in their new division with an impressive bonus point win.

Josh White grabbed a brace of tries, while man-of-match Harry Whittaker, Harry Marks, Ollie Halligan, and Dan Hill each scored one.

Louie Cooke kicked four conversions and slotted over a sweetly struck drop goal from inside his own half on a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

In the same division, Market Rasen & Louth made a winning start to life under new head coach, and former Leicester Tigers player, Freddie Tuilagi with a 56-6 victory against Coalville.

Marius Berger grabbed a hat-trick of tries for the hosts and Alex Ruck scored two.

Captain George Grant, Pete Southwell, Adam Teskey, Tom Lewis, and Olly Arnold each scored one try, while Will Wood and man-of-the-match Mike Starling kicked two and one conversions respectively.

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s Colts put in a fantastic performance as the club’s youngsters finished as runners-up to the hosts in the Newark 10’s tournament.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Josh Lugsden and Col Chapman both scored tries as Scunthorpe’s 1st XV secured a losing bonus point in a narrow 26-22 home defeat against Cleckheaton.

Scunthorpe’s other points all came via the boot of Josh Clarke who successfully kicked four penalties.

Stamford began life in Counties 1 Midlands East (South) with an impressive 29-9 victory away against Long Buckby.

Jack Jones, Austin Baker, and Iain Downer all scored tries for Stamford, with the latter also adding two conversions and a penalty. The visitors were also awarded a penalty try.

Harry Thornburn crossed for a try and Sam Evison kicked two penalties as Bourne lost 55-11 at Wellingborough.

There was only eight points in it as Bourne trailed 19-11 at half-time, but Wellingborough ran away with it after an impressive second half proved decisive.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Aaron Whittaker crossed for a hat-trick of tries as a clinical Kesteven claimed an emphatic 62-20 home victory against East Retford.

Captain Robert Sheardown grabbed a brace of tries, while Harry Cox, Matt Grinney, Gavin Purvis, Dan Turner and Ben Hall each scored one. Grinney also added six conversions.

Gainsborough played their first game in the division and extended their unbeaten run from last season to 26 matches with a narrow 24-19 victory at Grimsby.

Brad Beresford crossed for a hat-trick of tries, including the match-winner in the final minute of the game, as well as kicking two conversions. Gainsborough’s remaining points came via a try from Luke Pashley.

Grimsby battled hard to secure a losing bonus point with tries from Nathan Watson, Chris Moore and Stu Saunders.

The hosts remaining points came via the boot of Jess Matthews who kicked two conversions.

Sean Bishop, Rowan Mason, and Sam Gray all scored tries as Boston also secured a losing bonus point in their 25-23 defeat away against Mansfield.

Wayne Harley kicked two penalties and one conversion for Boston.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Spalding’s match against Huntingdon was abandoned after just 13 minutes due to a head injury to an opposition player.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Sleaford began the season in style with a 42-0 victory against North Hykeham.

Dan Arbrey and Gaz Ambler grabbed two tries apiece for Sleaford, while club captain Dan Mackie, Tommy Williams, and Glyn Bates each scored one.

Mackie also kicked two conversions and a drop goal, while first team captain Adam Loveday was named as his side’s player of the match.

North Hykeham travelled without eight regular first team players and gave debuts to six newcomers, while hooker Steve Manning made his comeback after five years out of the sport.

Mark Munton was named as Hykeham’s player of the match after playing out of position and putting in a good performance at fly-half for the visitors.

Cleethorpes battled hard right until the end despite enduring a frustrating 22-5 defeat at Worksop and losing Oliver Nance to a shoulder injury.

Lloyd Jones scored Cleethorpes’ only try of the match, while Jon Wools and Luke Thornton put in positive performances for the visitors.

There were also several friendly matches across the county at the weekend, including Stamford College Old Boys recording an impressive 26-7 home victory against Kesteven’s 2nd XV.

Captain Callum Fraser grabbed two tries for Stamford and Tiago Rodrigues and Will Farthing each scored one.

Stamford’s Carl Brierley Lewis kicked two conversions and Jamie Jenkins added one.

Jake Eagle scored and converted his own try for Kesteven.

Captain Oliver Brett scored one try and kicked two conversions as Barton & District RUFC won 26-7 at home against Hornsea.

Mark Humphreys grabbed a brace of tries and Michael Evans scored one, while Morgan Williams kicked one conversion.

Captain Dean Brian, Eddie Bateman, and Aaron Radford were among the try scorers as Skegness claimed a 72-0 victory against a battling Horncastle side coached by their former player Nigel Jackson.

Deeping Dinosaurs vets team drew 21-21 against a side made up of players from both Thorney Old Monks and Peterborough Juggers.

The Lincolnshire side’s tries were scored by Steven Mansbridge, who ran the length of the pitch for his five pointer, as well as Connor Sloan and Richard Tanner.

Chris Barrett, James Price, and Richard Preece each kicked one conversion.

Nikki Hudson crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Stamford Women began their season in style with an impressive 64-12 friendly win at Cambridge

Hannah Dennis and Sammy Pocock both grabbed a brace of tries for Stamford, while Ann-Marie Mullen, Katy Lay and Ellie Barnes-Brown each scored one.

Captain Daisy Attley kicked seven conversions to complete a fine afternoon for the Lincolnshire side, who are looking forward to playing in their first ever league season.

Gainsborough Ladies continued their development ahead of their first ever league campaign with a 57-0 defeat at Mansfield, but they never let their heads drop and battled hard despite the result.

Captain Helen Jones and Emily Willby were named as Gainsborough’s back and forward of the match respectively.

Helen said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the ladies. We gave our all and left everything out there on the pitch.

“There are loads of positives to take away from the game and I can’t wait for the ladies to get their first ever league season underway.”