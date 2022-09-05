Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Scunthorpe
Officers investigating a road traffic collision in Scunthorpe are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that a blue Honda Jazz was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, near to the junction with Rivelin Road, at around 9:30pm on Saturday 3 September.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigations into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 22*60929.