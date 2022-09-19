Rugby Report: Mixed results for clubs across Lincolnshire

Tries from Harry Pickett and Ben Crowe were not enough to prevent Lincoln’s 1st XV from losing their first game of the season in a 22-12 defeat away against Loughborough.

The visitors went into the match in good form after back-to-back home wins against Ilkeston and Southwell, but a combination of missing players and a slow start made the trip to Leicestershire against a bigger pack much tougher.

Two converted tries from scrums, along with a penalty, saw Lincoln trail 17-0 going in at the break.

After Loughborough increased their lead with an early try in the second half, Lincoln improved and started to put more pressure on the hosts with two scores in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Pickett, who scored four tries against Southwell, dummied his way past one before breaking through four tackles to go over for a try, which Jack Noquet converted.

A few passes out wide then set up hooker Crowe, who powered through one tackle and had too much strength for a further two Loughborough players who couldn’t stop him from crashing over for a try.

Lincoln’s next match will see them host local rivals Market Rasen & Louth in a derby clash at Longdales Park on Saturday, September 24.

In the same division, Will Wood and Connor Janney both scored tries as Market Rasen & Louth secured a losing bonus point in a 25-24 home defeat against Ilkeston.

The hosts were also awarded a penalty try, while Wood kicked a penalty and two conversions.

Lincoln Imps XV continued their impressive start to the season in the NLD Merit Table East 1 with a nine-try 55-0 home win against Boston’s Development XV.

Lincoln opened their season with a 53-0 win at Horncastle the week before and Rory Standish, who scored a hat-trick that day, added to his tally with a further two tries against Boston.

Thomas Brookes also grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln, while Luke Brodrick, Will Hewing, Olly Keen, Kodi Strand, and James Johnson each scored one.

Jack Randell kicked four conversions for Lincoln and Alex Brodrick added one, while Boston played with pride and a positive attitude despite the result.

In the same division, man-of-the-match Aaron Radford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Skegness claimed an impressive 64-12 home victory over Horncastle.

John Hummel grabbed two tries for the hosts and captain Dean Brian, Matthew Coley, Glenroy Stewart, Lewis Morgan, and Mason East each scored one.

Dan Halliday kicked six conversions and Hummel added one.

A young Horncastle side battled hard and never let their heads drop with impressive performances by brothers Jake and Luke Taylor, as well as Dante Jarvis.

Captain Mike Hoyes was named as his side’s man-of-the-match, while vice captain Kyle Judge also impressed with some big tackles.

Archie Kirk and Phil Raper scored the tries for Horncastle, with the latter also adding one conversion.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Colts beat Grimsby 34-0 and the club’s Under-16s also secured a positive home result with a 29-24 victory against Market Rasen & Louth. The Under-15s won 42-14 away against Old Brodolieans.

Other Results

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe secured a try bonus point in a 55-31 home defeat against Driffield.

Scunthorpe battled hard throughout despite being down to 14 men due to a red card for captain Grant Elliott, who was adjudged to have allegedly made contact with the opposition winger’s head in a tackle.

Liam Brunt, Callan McSherry, Josh Lugsden, and Nick Dyson all crossed for tries for Scunthorpe, with Josh Clarke adding four conversions and a penalty.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), Arthur Lewis crossed for a hat-trick of tries on his debut as Stamford bounced back to winning ways in style with a 50-7 home win against Northampton Casuals.

Harley Riches, Iain Downer, George Nairn, Toby Anderson, and Harry Bentley also scored tries for the hosts, with the latter adding five conversions.

Man-of-the-match Harry Thornburn scored a try as Bourne claimed a 29-3 home win over Dunstablians.

Tom Dixon, JJ Roberts and Josh Lynch also scored tries for Bourne, with Liam Shields kicking three conversions and one penalty.

Meanwhile, Stamford’s 2nd XV were also in action as Paul Beard grabbed a brace of tries in a 41-29 away defeat against Market Rasen & Louth.

Ramon Davis, Joe Johnson, and Harry Ayton also scored tries for Stamford, with David Munro adding two conversions.

Ben Keats grabbed two tries for Market Rasen and Eddie Nicholls, Will Naylor, Joe McDonnell, Dexter Albone, and Leo Rasen each scoring one. Nicholls added three conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Kesteven continued their unbeaten start to the season with a third victory in a row – a 48-0 win against Grimsby.

Aaron Whittaker and James Goodrich crossed for two tries apiece for Kesteven, while James Cowley, Jack Palin, Dan Turner, and Finn Tumman each scored one, while Will Walker added four conversions.

Sean Bishop grabbed two tries, and Danny Wilson crossed for one, as Boston secured a losing bonus point in a battling 27-22 away defeat against Nottingham Moderns.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Wayne Harley, who kicked two conversions and one penalty.

A slow start, and a red card for Daniel Chadwick in the first half, gave Gainsborough a difficult task and, despite an improved second half, they went down to a 25-5 defeat at Mansfield.

Gainsborough’s only try of the match was scored by Brad Beresford.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Callum Lewis crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Spalding made it back-to-back league victories with a 38-3 home win against Melton Mowbray.

Miguel Da Silva, Sam Noble, and Ash Picaver also scored tries for the Lincolnshire side, with Conall Mason kicking four conversions.

North Hykeham lost 23-17 away against Newark’s 2nd XV in Counties 3 Midlands East (North), but battled hard to secure a losing bonus point.

Ross O’Loughlin and Harrison Edgar Reay scored the tries for Hykeham.

Hykeham’s Rob Booth added two conversions and Maxwell Harry kicked a penalty.

Cleethorpes never gave up and kept fighting until the end of in a high-scoring 46-36 home defeat against Meden Vale, which saw them lose Luke Thornton to a red card.

Brad Whitton, Alex Nebais, Lloyd Jones, Stew Hyde, Dan McDaid, and Lew Southern all scored tries for Cleethorpes, with Morgan Adams kicking three conversions.

Sleaford suffered their first defeat of the season at home against league leaders Nottingham Medics.

The host’s try was scored by Cian McLarnon and club captain Dan Mackie added the conversion.

The all-Lincolnshire clash in Counties 3 Midlands East (South) ended 32-7 in favour of Stamford College Old Boys against Deepings.

Stamford captain Callum Fraser crossed for two tries and Alan Flanders, Tiago Rodrigues, and Carl Brierley Lewis each scored one.

Carl Brierley Lewis also kicked two conversions and one penalty for Stamford.

Kieran Lynch scored the try for Deepings which was converted by Chris Barrett.

Barton & District began life in the East Yorkshire Merit League with a 31-5 victory away against Bridlington.

Captain Oliver Brett grabbed two tries and Morgan Williams, Maxx Matthews, and Luke Matthews each scored one.

Williams kicked two conversions and Brett added one on a fine afternoon for the North Lincolnshire side.

Women’s Rugby

Hannah Booth and Lilly Smith crossed for two tries apiece as Boston Ladies secured their place in the next round of the RFU Cup with a 32-5 home victory against Stamford Women.

Sophie Lorenz and Sydney Elston also scored tries for Boston and Lycia Elston kicked one conversion.

Stamford battled hard and their try was scored by Gemma Alcoran.

Gainsborough were given a home walkover after Grimsby conceded the tie.

Player of the match Megan Jones performed excellently at scrum-half and scored a try as Sleaford Ladies won 38-0 in their away friendly against Belper.

Nikita Moore grabbed two tries for the visitors and Katy Craddock, Rachel Cozens, and Aimee Jepson each scored one.

Jepson put in a fantastic performance as she kicked four conversions, as well as being named as the best player of the match by the opposition.

The match also saw Annie Melvile, Millie Stanforth, and Becca Mason all make a big impact on their debuts for Sleaford Ladies.

Scunthorpe fielded eight brand new players in a development match which ended in a 22-22 draw away against Ossett.

Scunthorpe also leant the opposition some players to help the game go ahead and the visitors’ tries were scored by Lillie Richardson, Jorja Lyons, Debbie Smith, and Laura Green. Cassie Milestone added one conversion.