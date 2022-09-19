River Trent bridge works prompt overnight M180 closures in North Lincolnshire
Part of a scheme to replace a parapet on River Trent Bridge
Drivers using the M180 in North Lincolnshire are being reminded to allow extra time for journeys ahead of essential River Trent Bridge maintenance works this week.
National Highways will be carrying out work to replace a parapet on the River Trent Bridge between junction 2 at Woodhouse and junction 3 at Midmoor, starting on Tuesday, September 20 and lasting two nights between 8pm and 6am.
The M180 westbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 2 will close overnight on Tuesday to allow for the installation of a temporary barrier.
Junction 2 westbound’s slip entry will also close overnight, along with a full closure of the M181 southbound link road to M180 westbound at junction 3.
On the following night, Wednesday, September 21, there will be a full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3. This work includes the closure of junction 2’s eastbound entry slip road.
That same night will also see the M180 junction 3 eastbound exit sip to the M181 northbound entry link road closed fully.
Once the temporary barrier is in place, National Highways will begin carrying out permanent parapet replacement work from Thursday, September 22, with a view to complete the entire project by mid-December.
This follow-up stage of works will involve the closure of the hard shoulder and lane one to minimise traffic and disruption.
These works will allow for safer journeys and reduce the need for future repairs, meaning less disruption moving forward.