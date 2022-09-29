Scunthorpe business fined £1.2k for illegal sale of vape to someone underage
Illegal activity was identified through a test purchase
Following an investigation, a Scunthorpe business has been found guilty of selling vapes to underage people in North Lincolnshire and was ordered to pay £1,200
The illegal activity was identified through a test purchase in February 2022 at Bargain Palace Ltd trading as Latif and Brother Bargains, High Street, Scunthorpe.
The sole director, Mr Abdul Latif Alkozei pleaded guilty at a hearing held at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on 9 September 2022.
The council received several complaints about the sale of vapes to underage people, which led to the test purchase being carried out. It is illegal to sell vapes containing nicotine to anyone under the age of 18.
Cllr John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – urban, said: “Keeping people safe and well is a key priority for us, therefore securing successful prosecutions like this are so important to ensure our young people are protected.
“Vapes can be as harmful as cigarettes and selling either to anyone under the age of 18 is illegal and will not be accepted.
“If anyone has any concerns about people or businesses carrying out illegal activity, I urge them to report it.”