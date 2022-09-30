Sinkhole plagued Holbeach road closed again due to burst water main
Road recently reopened following a sinkhole saga
A Holbeach road closed for years due to a sinkhole has shut again just a month later due to a burst water main.
Anglian Water said that Boston Road South could be closed until the end of next week after it was called to the site on Thursday. The closure had been reported on One.Network.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We are sorry that some customers yesterday in Boston Road may have experienced very low water pressure or no water at all.
“We worked throughout the day to repair a burst water main and supply was fully returned by the close of day.
“Whilst the repair is fixed and water is back on, we are now working with a third party contractor to repair the road damage and works are being assessed this morning.
“It is likely that the road will be closed until the end of next week, the situation will be clearer once we have had the assessment completed.
“We again apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Traffic management has reportedly been put in place and Anglian Water said it expected everything to be back to normal by early Friday morning.
Boston Road South reopened in August after a sinkhole closed it three years previous.
Nearly £500,000 had been spent on the road by Lincolnshire County Council and Anglian Water since the issues first began in 2019.
Major works were finally finished on August 25, though some minor works were still due to take place afterwards.