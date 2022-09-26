Skegness cafe promises the worst ‘Karen style’ service… for one night only

A cafe in Chapel St Leonards near Skegness is promising “terrible, foul mouthed servers” for one night only, and customers are being encouraged to “give as well as you get” in a Karen styled dining experience.

Molly’s Kitchen is located at Cherry Park, South Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness and offers “the very best in hearty and healthy meals”, but on Friday, September 30 things will be very different.

The business said that by popular request it will be putting on “another Karen evening”, adding that it will ask for a £10 deposit to secure a table for the event “which will come off your total bill at the end of the evening”. Customers are being encouraged to message Molly’s Kitchen to book their spot.

This is a similar idea to that of Karen’s Diner, which has restaurants around the world including one which opened in Sheffield in April, “where good food meets appalling service,” but that is every day rather than just for one night only.

Molly’s Kitchen said: “Welcome to Molly’s. For one evening only the staff are guaranteed to be insulting – and the customer is invited to channel their inner ‘Karen’ and be rude back!

“Karen’s is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. During this evening you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen.

“A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care.”