Council to fight for 12,000 acres of solar park farmland in Lincolnshire

Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s only remaining travel operator, TUI, has expressed disappointment at the site’s upcoming closure – as well as revealing the date of its final flight from the airport as November 4.

The South Yorkshire airport is often used by holiday-goers from Lincolnshire given its close proximity to the county, but passengers will have to find an alternative site for their air travel following Monday’s announcement that it would “wind down” flights from October 31.

It comes after DSA owners the Peel Group claimed there was “no solution” to the “lack of financial viability” at the airport – following a strategic review of the site’s services.

The airport has been on the back foot since travel operator Wizz Air announced in July it would no longer route flights from DSA, prompting bosses to call a review and evaluate the future of the site.

This left the airport with just one base carrier, TUI. The airline has now stated it will host final flights from DSA on November 4, with affected customers being contacted in departure date order about rescheduling elsewhere or receiving refunds for planned travel.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director, TUI UK & Ireland: “We’re incredibly disappointed about the decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport to passengers. The airport has always been a popular and important regional airport for our valued customers and colleagues in the local area.​

“We know how important regional airports are to the UK economy and we’ve always supported any proposals to keep the airport open. We’ve worked with Peel Group, the airport’s owners, and Government throughout the consultation process to try and prevent this outcome. ​

“Our flights continue to operate as planned until our last flight on November 4, 2022. We’re working closely with our customers and colleagues on the required next steps. Customer communications will be sent to those impacted shortly and we will do everything we can to offer suitable, alternative roles to colleagues. ​

“Doncaster customers will be contacted, in departure date order, in the coming weeks to outline their alternatives and options which will, at the very least, include the option to amend to another holiday for free or cancel and receive a full refund.

“There are a number of other airports in the region that we operate from, including East Midlands, Leeds Bradford and Manchester, so we will continue to offer great holiday options to a variety of destinations to those living in the area.”

The writing appeared on the wall for some time, as flight numbers tumbled at the airport from recent figures. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, there were approximately 4,600 flights from DSA in 2019, compared to just 1,817 in 2021.

The closure announcement has faced intense backlash, particularly after the comments of Prime Minister Liz Truss during PMQs just three weeks ago, where she declared the government would “make sure we do protect this airport”.

Here's @trussliz full #pmqs answer to Don Valley MP @NickFletcherMP on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which is threatened with closure. The new PM says the government will "make sure we do protect this airport." How? We await more details from the new Transport Secretary soon… pic.twitter.com/YXjiogLR5n — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) September 7, 2022

In the comments section of The Lincolnite‘s initial story about Peel Group’s closure announcement, there was a general feeling of disappointment.

Julie Lakin sarcastically said: “It’s so much more fun sitting in traffic on the M25 trying to get to Heathrow or Gatwick,” while Anne Howell described the circumstances as “absolutely tragic”.

Ellen Nicholson commented: “So sad! Such a lovely airport and so handy to get to,” which was echoed by numerous other readers. Suzanne Hurrey called the airport “lovely” and “efficient” while Michelle Evans praised the “quick check-in and departure” process at DSA.

A campaign to keep the airport open was supported by Greater Lincolnshire MPs Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe) and Andrew Percy (Brigg & Goole), as well as tens of thousands of people signing a petition – but it proved to be to no avail.

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, led the campaign and called the decision “ridiculous” on Monday, calling for the closure plans to be reversed. Failing that, the MP asked the local council or central government to step in.

Peel Group said it had received a letter from the mayor of Doncaster earlier in September, with information of a group being interested in buying the airport – though Peel claims it received no further details of the potential buyer.

An offer of public funds to cover its operating losses until the end of October 2023, while a new owner was found, would be an ‘inappropriate way to spend public money’, say the Peel Group.

The Lincolnite has also contacted Wizz Air, Holly Mumby-Croft MP and Andrew Percy MP for a comment.