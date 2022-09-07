South Kesteven council rent collector reflects on changing times over 50 years

From council house rent collection on cycles to using an armoured plated collection vehicle in the community charge era, much has changed in Tim Leeson’s 50 years with South Kesteven District Council.

Today’s council revenues are largely collected online, but things were very different when Tim, who retires from his role as Income Recovery Support Officer on September 15, joined the authority in March 1971.

“I was only 17 and had been in the office for five minutes when Ron Appleby, senior rent officer at the time, asked me to put my coat on, and go out collecting with him,” said Tim, who was paid what then seemed a princely sum of £60 a month.

“It was a bit of a sink or swim situation, but I spent the rest of the day collecting rent on the Earlesfield estate and did that on my own every Monday for about 18 months.

“It was all cash in those days. Rents were about £3 a week and, despite carrying several hundred pounds in my little money bag, there was never a problem. Obviously, we used a car to visit the villages, and, even then, with several thousands of pounds collected in cash, I never had anybody approach me or any worries about security.

“The worst time to call was after the gas or electric man had been paid, and I was given what coins were left in shillings and florins, the two-shilling coin in circulation at the time.

“My trickiest day was having to drive the big heavy community charge bus home one day when the driver fell ill. It was a bit of a challenge!”

Cllr Kelham Cooke, the Leader of SKDC, said: “Fifty years is a real milestone for anyone, and we are extremely grateful for what Tim has contributed to the council.

“Times certainly have changed since 1971, and it’s fascinating to have such a personal insight into just how much our services have evolved from manual cash collection to the many easy options we now offer for payments.”

Tim’s only break in his council career was when he left to open a pool club on London Road in 1985, having played professionally and even represented England.

“It was fun, but I decided it wasn’t for me long term and re-joined the council in March 1987, slotting back into my old job,” he said.

Technically Tim completes his 50 years’ service around 10 September but decided to continue for an extra week to make sure of his half century of service. His only memento of those early days is the identity card issued in 1974 when local government was re-organised.

Tim also made his mark on SKDC with his part-time tee-shirt business, with staff wearing his logo’d merchandise for council-backed events, a sideline he is continuing.