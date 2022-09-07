You can book an Uber in Lincoln from today!

A local firm has teamed up with Uber to make it possible

Uber has extended its ‘Local Cab’ service to Lincoln, allowing passengers to book trips with local firm Handsome Cabs via the Uber app.

Anyone using the Uber app in Lincoln can now select the ‘Local Cab’ option alongside typical options such as UberX and Lux, which will offer you taxi rides across the city.

These Local Cab trips are passed on to local operators, with all subsequent customer support provided by the local firm. In Lincoln’s case, it is Handsome Cabs.

Lincoln has become the second city to welcome this new ‘Local Cab’ option on the Uber app, following its launch in Boston with Acorn Taxis earlier this year.

Uber’s Local Cab pilot was set up successfully last year, and the product is now operating in over 50 locations across the UK already.

Royce Carmichael, General Manager at Handsome Cabs: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to more people across Lincolnshire. We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options.

“We’re making it quicker and easier for people to get around Lincoln, connecting more passengers with taxi drivers via the Uber app.

“The partnership with Uber is also enabling us to provide further job opportunities to our drivers and we hope it will attract new recruits to join our fleet.”

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK: “Lincoln is one of a growing number of towns and cities in England where riders can access both UberX and Local Cab in the same app.

“This will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers in Lincolnshire more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit. We’re looking forward to extending Local Cab in more UK towns and cities soon.”

For more information about the Local Cab setting, visit the Uber website.